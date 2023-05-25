AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Enterprise Center and America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at West Texas A&M University are officially launching the Blueprint program early next month, giving aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to find new ways to build start-up businesses.

According to a news release from the center, the free monthly program is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western St. The program will begin on June 6.

“Participants of the Blueprint program will leave with a clear vision of what their business could possibly look like and what obstacles may present along the way,” Brian Enevoldsen, the managing director of the WT Enterprise Center, said in the release. “Many aspiring business owners wonder where to start, and Blueprint is a great first step.”

Officials said that the programs will be led by both the WT Enterprise Center and the SBDC. Topics that are expected to be covered include the technical components of business creation and the overall entrepreneurial journey.

“We recognize the importance of a solid business model in launching and growing a successful business,” Gina Woodward, the regional director of America’s SBDC at WTAMU, said in the release. “This program will empower entrepreneurs to build businesses that are more original, impactful, and successful.”

For more information, call 806-651-8500 or email info@WTEnterpriseCenter.com.