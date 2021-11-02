WT Enterprise Center to host press conference, announce plans for Global Entrepreneurship Week

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center (WTEC) was not able to have Global Entrepreneurship Week last year because of the COVID-19, but this year it’s back, according to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept.

WTEC and community partners are set to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss plans for the Global Entrepreneurship Week. Global Entrepreneurship Week will allow “some of the Amarillo area’s top business leaders to discuss how the region’s business community survived the pandemic and, in some ways, thrived in the true Panhandle spirit,” the release stated.

In addition, WT Enterprise will welcome representatives from Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, America’s Small Business Development Center (WTAMU), Communities Unlimited, and Innovation Outpost (Amarillo College) and WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

A full lineup for Global Entrepreneurship Week will be announced at the press conference located at 800 S. Polk Street.