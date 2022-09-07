AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M Univerisity’s WT Enterprise Center has named a new managing director for the department.

The WTEC has named Brian Enevoldsen, previous WTEC’s program director, as managing director. Enevoldsen was selected by a committee of area stakeholders in economic development said the WTEC.

Enevoldsen provided oversight on the department’s 31,000-square-foot incubator and multiple programs, including Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, commercialization, micro-loan packaging, and client coaching.

WTEC said his new role will have him focused on partnerships with local, state, federal, and non-profit organizations in the Panhandle.

“Our staff at WTEC and SBDC live by a single motto, ‘Serve Others,’ and Brian is the embodiment of those words,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. “Through his leadership, WTEC will continue to evolve to serve entrepreneurs and business owners as they are, where they are.”

“The WTEC and SBDC will continue to be places where we encourage entrepreneurship and support those building our regional economy,” Enevoldsen said.