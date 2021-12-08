WT Enterprise Center Names Interim Executive Director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Enterprise Center recently announced the addition of Gina Woodward as the interim executive director of the center after the departure of the center’s previous executive director Kyla Frye.

According to a news release from the center, Woodward previously served as the regional director of America’s Small Business Development Center, located at West Texas A&M University.

“The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business has a rich history of supporting entrepreneurship across the Texas Panhandle, and the WTEC has played a crucial role in that success,” Woodward said in the release. “Serving others is at the heart of what the WTEC staff does well and it’s an honor to lead them.”

Officials with the center are continuing the search for a permanent executive director, the release said.