WT Enterprise Center expands into downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center is expanding into downtown Amarillo.

The building is called The Revolution at 800 and will provide rentable office spaces for people looking to start up their business or expand their current one.

It will have 6,500 square feet of co-working space to offer future tenants. There will also be eight private offices, each will be around 120 square foot.

For people who mainly work off of their computers and require smaller work stations, there are seven smaller private spaces as well.

WT Enterprise Center staff said the need for co-working spaces has grown in our area.

“There is a momentum of growth happening in Amarillo right now and we’re fortunate that we get to be on the side of that as far as helping entrepreneurs, startups, developing and growing their businesses,” Kyla Frye, executive director of WT Enterprise Center, said.

The prices for the rental spaces vary.

A collaborative space is $150 a month, a private workstation is $350 a month, and a private office is $500 a month.

Finishing touches are still being put on the building but the office space is expected to open in late August or early September.