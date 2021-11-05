WT Enterprise Center, community partners detail plans for Global Entrepreneurship Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas Enterprise Center (WTEC) is gearing up for the Global Entrepreneurship Week on Nov.11., which aims to help people connect with support organizations and community leaders, according to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept.

WT partnered with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, America’s Small Business Development Center, Communities Unlimited, Innovation Outpost, and WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business to make the event possible.

According to the release, Kyla Frye, WT Enterprise Center executive director, announced a special event featuring bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey, who will “discuss how trust is the most critical component of a successful leader and organization.”

“The WT Enterprise Center has been participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week since 2013. We have seen firsthand how one week dedicated to celebrating the hard-working entrepreneurs of the Texas Panhandle can bring everyone together to spark renewed energy and hope,” said Frye.

“We are thrilled to be hosting New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey on Nov. 11 to share his expertise on business leadership through ‘The Speed of Trust,’” added Frye. “GEW 2021 is special. Not only is it the start of an impactful partnership between community organizations that support business, but it also is a time for us to come together and reflect over the last two years.”

Due to the pandemic, Global Entrepreneurship was put off last year. WT expressed that the event will give the business community an opportunity to discuss how they survived and thrived during the pandemic.

WT listed the event planned for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week which includes:

A panel discussion with city and state leaders about legislation affecting Amarillo entrepreneurs.

A lunch discussion about funding business through traditional and alternative options.

A discussion of how to prepare entrepreneurs through career accelerator programs.

Women in Small Business Leadership Awards, recognizing the incredible efforts and innovation from women in small business.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Global Entrepreneurship Week to not only thank those entrepreneurs and small businesses who are members of the Amarillo Chamber, but also to support and encourage other small businesses and entrepreneurs who are the driving force of Amarillo’s successful business climate,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

The release explained that the GEW creates opportunities for million of entrepreneurs around the world to launch their startup business.

“In an economy that is in transition, entrepreneurs will lead us to new industries, new jobs, and new approaches. Global Entrepreneurship Week allows us to showcase that entrepreneurial spirit within our community and Amarillo College,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College.

“GEW is a vessel that has allowed Communities Unlimited, and all of these organizations who have a similar goal of fostering strong, locally-owned businesses in the Amarillo area, to work together and achieve this goal at an even greater level than any of us could do individually,” said Katy Parrish, project coordinator for Communities Unlimited.

“We all have different approaches to how we help these businesses, and GEW allows us to highlight why each of these methods are crucial to helping each and every business succeed,” concluded Parrish.

“This year’s celebrations are more important than ever since entrepreneurs and small business owners have spent the last year facing the battle of a lifetime. I’m especially excited to be able to celebrate with the Women in Small Business Leadership Awards and recognition from the Texas Governor’s Office,” said Gina Woodward, regional director of America’s SBDC — WTAMU.

According to WT, more than 10 million people will participate in activities and events that will help them gain the knowledge, experience, and connections that they need to succeed and 180 countries will take part in GEW 2021.