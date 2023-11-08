AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center announced it will collaborate with multiple community partners during “Global Entrepreneurship Week” from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

According to WTEC, the event will “engage, educate, and celebrate business owners in the Texas Panhandle.” The event looks to connect business owners with support organizations.

WTEC said every November, more than 10 million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events for “Global Entrepreneurship Week.”

“Global Entrepreneurship Week events are about celebrating entrepreneurship and empowering the entrepreneurs within our community,” said Zaida Cordova, WT Enterprise Center community coordinator. “These events bring together local entrepreneurs, business professionals and aspiring innovators, providing a space for them to share knowledge, network, and collaborate.”

Events planned for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week at the WT Enterprise Center located at 2300 N. Western St:

Nov. 13, 4 p.m. — WT Enterprise Center Blueprint, a program that looks to help new entrepreneurs and startups outline and visualize their business concepts, strategies, and plans for success led by the WT Enterprise Center coaches and America’s SBDC at WTAMU consultants. The event is free. Registration information can be found here.

Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m. — Eric Alexander of Six Arrows Consulting will lead "The Role of the CFO." Officials said the program equips financial professionals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to effectively select a CFO who will manage an organization's finances and make strategic financial decisions. The event, which includes a catered lunch, is free, but reservations are required. Visit the WT Enterprise Center website to RSVP.

Nov. 17, 11 a.m. — "Navigating the Business Lifecycle," presented by Wes Wright and Mindy McLain of Wright Law TX, PLLC. Officials said Wright and McLain will "provide legal tips, guiding entrepreneurs through the entire business lifecycle, from startup to exit strategies, ensuring legal compliance and success at every stage." The cost of attending the program is $99 and includes a catered meal. Tickets can be purchased from America's SBDC at the WTAMU workshop event webpage.

Nov. 17, 8 p.m. — "Harvesting Success: Celebrating Local Food Entrepreneurs." Local food trucks, vendor booths from Ogallala Commons and live music will be available for the final event. Admission is free.