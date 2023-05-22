AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Enterprise Center, as well as the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, announced the details for its final “Start A New Business” workshop scheduled for early next month.

According to a news release from the center, the final workshop, titled “Financing Your Business,” will be at 6 p.m. on June 6 at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western. Officials said that the workshop will feature a panel of specialists who can provide financing options for entrepreneurs. Panelists are expected to include:

Aida Adams, vice president of Interstate Bank;

Andy Aria, loan officer of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corporation;

Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center;

Quintin Marquez, community development manager of City Federal Credit Union;

Jennifer Oldham, lender relations specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration;

Katy Parrish, business management consultant of Communities Unlimited;

Brittany Rivera, senior loan officer of PeopleFund.

“We hope to provide entrepreneurs with some practical steps they can take to seek financing for their company,” Enevoldsen said in the release. “While there will be information on a wide range of funding options available, this will also be a time for business owners to hear what they need to have ready before beginning their loan applications.”

Officials said that the panel will discuss and provide suggestions on how people are able to apply for capital funding as an entrepreneur while offering advice to aid other business owners.

Attendees will be able to win door prizes, the release said, and no RSVP is necessary. For more information, visit the WT Enterprise Center’s website.