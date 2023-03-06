AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center recently released information regarding the winners of the 26th Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, which occurred earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the challenge helps area businesses by providing capital to help them grow, giving local businesses the chance to write a business plan and pitch to compete for “up to $100,000 in the form of a forgivable loan.” The winners awarded in this year’s challenge included:

Creek House Honey Farm in Canyon This funding will allow the company to upgrade its space for a third time to include more manufacturing space for its natural skincare line.

iDocket in Amarillo This funding will provide the capital to hire resources to support their cloud migration while also expanding their target market.

Haven Aero in Amarillo This funding will allow the company to secure pilots, pilot training as well as software and app development.

Awesome Water Solutions in Amarillo This funding will help the company focus on targeting dairy and property management industries, as well as implement digital marketing campaigns and website development.

Pro Chem Sales in Amarillo This funding will help the company hire employees who are expected to focus on large municipality contracts in cities from Abilene and Odessa along the Interstate 20 corridor, bringing in income from outside the Amarillo area.



Officials said all five companies are expected to hire a total of 200 employees over the course of the loan cycle, which officials stressed can be forgiven as expectations are met.

For more information, visit the WT Enterprise Center’s website.