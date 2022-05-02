CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University’s Enterprise Center announced it will hand out its West Texas Small Business Awards on May 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center’s Legends Club on the Canyon campus.
According to the university announcement, the range of recipients for the 2022 Small Business Awards included:
- Kim May
- Nobox Creative
- 2022 Small Business Person of the Year
- Benton Allen, Dr. Emily Hunt, Paige Dodson & Trent Kelly
- Buffalo Group Technology Products
- 2022 Exporter of the Year
The award event, noted in the university announcement, will be hosted by the WT Enterprise Center, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, and the Amarillo EDC.