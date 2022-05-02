CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University’s Enterprise Center announced it will hand out its West Texas Small Business Awards on May 2 at 3:30 p.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center’s Legends Club on the Canyon campus.

According to the university announcement, the range of recipients for the 2022 Small Business Awards included:

Kim May Nobox Creative 2022 Small Business Person of the Year

Benton Allen, Dr. Emily Hunt, Paige Dodson & Trent Kelly Buffalo Group Technology Products 2022 Exporter of the Year



The award event, noted in the university announcement, will be hosted by the WT Enterprise Center, America’s SBDC at WTAMU, and the Amarillo EDC.