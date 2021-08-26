WT Enterprise Center, Amarillo EDC to host joint news conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Enterprise Center, along with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, are expected to host a joint press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 announcing the return of one of its biggest programs, according to a news release by the center.

The WT Enterprise Center, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, helps area entrepreneurs build companies, contributing to the overall economy. The center is located at 2300 N. Western Street in Amarillo.

