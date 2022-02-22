AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center announced that four local businesses will receive funding through the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge at an awards celebration at the WT Enterprise Center.

WTEC said four local business owners will receive a share of $500,000 at an awards celebration on Feb. 24 at the WTEC building on 2300 N. Western St. at 5 p.m.

“The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge embodies what makes Amarillo an incredible place to be as a business owner,” said Brian Enevoldsen, program manager for the WT Enterprise Center. “With the combination of access to capital, coaching and support from our community, the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge can truly help a business scale and find tremendous success in a relatively short period of time.”

The 2021-2022 Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge process started in September of 2021 and 13 qualified applicants participated in group coaching workshops and developed investor fact sheets. Of them, eight were chosen to submit business plans, and six finalists were selected to present their plans to a team of five independent judges said WTEC.