CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday which will detail a new endowment for Pampa and White Deer students.

According to officials, the $1.5 million dollar endowment was provided by a Pampa native as he wanted to “fulfill his late wife’s dream of establishing a scholarship fund for high school students wishing to attend WT.”

Officials stated that the gift will “have an enormous impact on the lives of Pampa and White Deer high school students for generations to come.”