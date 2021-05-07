WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony set for Friday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University students will take part in a special pre-commencement ceremony Friday.
WTAMU said, the Donning of the Stoles ceremony, a tradition among African American, Hispanic students and international students, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, in the First United Bank Center on WT’s Canyon Campus.
WT continues saying, during the ceremony, parents family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them said Angela Allen, chief diversity and inclusion officer.
“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage in their life,” said Allen.
West Texas A&M University said a diverse student body, faculty and staff is a key principle of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
