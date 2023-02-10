CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that diverse speakers from across the US are set to be featured at WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series in the spring.

Officials released the following schedule for the spring series:

March 9 at 6:30 p.m. – Dr. Chuyun Oh, associate professor of Dance Theory at San Diego State University will present “K-Pop Dance” in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex;

– Dr. Chuyun Oh, associate professor of Dance Theory at San Diego State University will present “K-Pop Dance” in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex; March 29 at 6:30 p.m. – Dr. Jacqueline Avila, associate professor of musicology at the University of Texas will present “Listening to Nostalgia in Contemporary Mexican Media” at the FAC Recital Hall;

– Dr. Jacqueline Avila, associate professor of musicology at the University of Texas will present “Listening to Nostalgia in Contemporary Mexican Media” at the FAC Recital Hall; April 4 at 7 p.m. – Actress Anna Deavere Smith, known for films including “Philadelphia,” “Rachel Getting Married” and the TV series “The West Wing,” will present “An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith” in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center;

– Actress Anna Deavere Smith, known for films including “Philadelphia,” “Rachel Getting Married” and the TV series “The West Wing,” will present “An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith” in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center; April 10 at 6 p.m. – Lt. Barbara Ferrara, master peace officer with the WT University Police Department, will speak on the Sexual Assault Month Kickoff Event in Legacy Hall. The event will re-launch WT’s “Start By Believing Campaign; Will include a pancake dinner sponsored by Northwest Texas Hospital;

– Lt. Barbara Ferrara, master peace officer with the WT University Police Department, will speak on the Sexual Assault Month Kickoff Event in Legacy Hall. April 13 at 6 p.m. – Aaron Mahnke, host, creator, writer and producer of the podcast “Lore” wil sign books and speak on the importance of folk tales and legends at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) in Canyon;

– Aaron Mahnke, host, creator, writer and producer of the podcast “Lore” wil sign books and speak on the importance of folk tales and legends at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) in Canyon; April 20 at 7 p.m. – Theodore Waddell, one of West’s most celebrated contemporary painters and sculptors, will be featured by the Center for the Study of the American West in PPHM’s Hazlewood Lecture Hall;

– Theodore Waddell, one of West’s most celebrated contemporary painters and sculptors, will be featured by the Center for the Study of the American West in PPHM’s Hazlewood Lecture Hall; June 9 time TBD – Dr. Jose Limón, author of books that center around Mexican American culture and Rebecca VanDiver, Vanderbilt University professor focused on art histories of African American artists will speak as part of the International Space Between Conference at WT; The conference will cover historical cultural content between 1914 and 1945 with the theme, “Outsiders, Outlaws, and Outreach in the Space Between.”

– Dr. Jose Limón, author of books that center around Mexican American culture and Rebecca VanDiver, Vanderbilt University professor focused on art histories of African American artists will speak as part of the International Space Between Conference at WT;