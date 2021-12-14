WT details President Wendler’s second Panhandle tour

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s President Walter Walter V . Wendler is back at his desk after a tour that included traveling nearly 4,000 miles and speaking to more than 11,000 students, according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

Wendler’s second tour, “Your Community, Your University” Tour 2.0 wrapped up on Dec. 2, with the President visiting 67 schools across the Panhandle.

WT added that students watched personalized videos , which featured an alumnus from the high school he was speaking at, who is now attending WT or has graduated from the university.

“I wanted these students to hear that it’s just important for them to develop a plan of attack,” Wendler said. “I call it ‘A Plan for One,’ and the possibilities are endless. Whatever they do — attend WT or another university, start off at community college, join the military, work in their family business or attend trade or vocational school — it just needs to work for them.”

Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences, detailed the importance of Wendler’s message.

“I asked them to give me their frank assessment of the tour, and they were very favorable,” Henderson said. “They said that they appreciated the fact that President Wendler didn’t make it a sales pitch for WT, that he talked about higher education in general and that he recognized the value of community colleges. Overall, they said there were students who were talking about attending college who had never talked about that before.”

WT stated that the tour ran from Sept. 14 to Dec. 2, with audiences ranging from 10 students at Hedley High School to 1,013 students at Caprock High School in Amarillo.