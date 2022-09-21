CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released details on the 2022 “WT Through the Decades” Homecoming events from Sept. 23 through Sept. 30 and ending on Oct. 1 with the annual parade and WT football game.

“Homecoming is always a special time when alumni and our current student body can celebrate the impact WT has had on their lives,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Alumni can reminisce at a full slate of special events, and students will be making their own memories and seeing just how far a start at WT can take them.”

Here is the list of events, according to WT officials.

Homecoming Scholarship Golf Classic from 11:30 a.m. with tee-off at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 30: Tee up for food and fun at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course at 50 Country Club Drive in Canyon. Tickets are $125 for individuals or $500 for teams of four. Purchase tickets here or call 806-651-2400.

Celebration of Color at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30: Four WT alumni of color and two Amarillo businesses will be honored at the event in Legacy Hall. Tickets are $30. Purchase tickets here of call 806-651-8482 Honorees include Dinga/Hollingsworth Group of Morgan Stanley; Education Credit Union; Pearlene Martin, educator and civic leader; Attorney J.E. Sauseda; Urban Developer Dr. David Willis; and U.S. Department of Defense civilian leader Jimmie Vaughn-Adams

at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30: Four WT alumni of color and two Amarillo businesses will be honored at the event in Legacy Hall. “Don’t Bring Me Down” Homecoming Rock Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30: Amarillo band Flashback! will join the WT Symphony Orchestra for a concert that will feature music by Electric Light Orchestra in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. General admission tickets are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the orchestra. Call 806-651-2840 for tickets.

Homecoming Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Oct. 1: The decades-themed parade will begin at the First United Bank Center to the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex along Russell Long Blvd.

Countdown to Kickoff Block Party: Tailgating activities will begin after the parade on 26th street across from Ban-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on campus. Alumni Association will host an open house and scavenger hunt

KWTS 50th Anniversary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1: The radio station will celebrate its 50th anniversary and its official switch to an all-90s format during the party. Click here to RSVP or call 806-651-2807.

at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1: The Buffs will take on UT-Permian Basin in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Check out a complete list of activities here.