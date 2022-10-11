CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its Harrington String Quartet’s (HSQ) “Synergy in G” season is set to open on Nov. 3 and 4.

Officials detailed that additional programs will take place in February and April with each weekend including a lecture connecting music and other field of study at WT.

“When we design our season, we first and foremost choose pieces which all four of us are enthusiastic about playing,” said Rositza Jekova-Goza, HSQ first violinist and Harrington Lecturer in Violin in WT’s School of Music. “Our next step is to figure out how to arrange them in coherent musical menus. In doing so, we noticed that we inadvertently had programmed a piece in the key of G major for the opening of each concert.”

“Since music is an art which not only speaks to every human being but also shares in its structure, essence and practice the principles of many other disciplines,” Jekova-Goza continued, “we decided to enhance the experience of our audience through the synergy of bringing together music and other disciplines.”

The “Musical Ciphers” program, according to officials, will be the first program which will begin with a lecture from Dr. Pamela Lockwood-Cooke, associate dean of WT’s College of Engineering and the Clair Mayes Professor of Mathematics, who will discuss how composers used the Caesar Cipher to hide messages in their works at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

The program will continue with the quartet’s concert at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall and will feature Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 6; Johann Sebastian Bach’s unfinished fugue from “The Art of Fugue”; and Johannes Brahms’ Sextet in G Major, Opus 36. Guest artists are Kimberly Sparr, viola, and Dennis Parker, cello.

The “Chemistry of Sound” program will begin with a lecture from Dr. Nick Flynn, WT professor of biochemistry, who will discuss how sound waves affect fermentation at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Northen Recital Hall. The HSQ musicians and Osborne will also be in attendance to discuss the science of sound waves.

The concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre will feature Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet No. 1, Opus 76; Grażyna Bacewicz’s Piano Quintet and Bedřich Smetana’s “From My Life” string quartet; and guest artist Jessica Osborne on piano.

Officials concluded that the “A Working Constitution” program will begin with the lecture that will include Dr. Dave Rausch, WT’s Teel Bivins Professor of Political Science, who will discuss the generational similarities of interpreting music documents at 7:30 p.m. on April 26.

The concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 in Northen Recital Hall will feature Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 1; Zoltán Kodály’s String Quartet No. 2; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet, Opus 135.

Officials said that tickets are $20 while season packages will be $50 each. Buff Gold cardholders will get one free ticket per concert. You can purchase tickets in the School of Music office or at the door.

For information on the event call 806-651-2840.