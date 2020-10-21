WT Design Students craft Get-Out-the-Vote messages

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University graphic design students are making their mark on election season, reports the University.

Students in Marcus Melton’s Graphic Design 2 class have designed three posters each that remind the audience to vote on Nov. 3.

“It’s important for our students to experience using their talents and skillset for the good of the community,” said Melton, associate professor of graphic design. “AIGA, the professional association for design, encourages such engagement through its Design for Good initiative. By taking part in this Design for Democracy exercise, students can learn what it’s like to support an organization and then apply that to causes they are passionate about.”

That’s reportedly appealing for students like Kristen Baker, a senior graphic design major from Borger.

“I believe that putting out the message to vote is important because voting is incredibly important. Even if we think our choices don’t have an impact, they do. Going out and voting can make all the difference,” Baker said. “I like the idea of the ‘design for good’ mentality because it shows me that as an artist, I can have an impact on people by what I create.”

Posters are hanging in the lobby of Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall, where Melton says he hopes they’ll have an impact.

“We’re not promoting any specific party or candidate with these posters,” Melton said. “We’re just trying to reinforce the importance of voting in a healthy democracy, especially among our student population.”

According to the University, a focus on community life is a component of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

