WT Department of Communication celebrates alumni, faculty, local business in hall of fame

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication will honor four alumni, a recently-retired faculty member, and a popular Amarillo business during its Hall of Fame ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Set to be conducted via Zoom, the event is free, but donations will be accepted towards the Trudy L. Hanson Write Your Own Story Scholarship.

Those who want to attend the ceremony can click here to register.

Those set to be recognized include:

Dr. Trudy Hanson will be recognized with the Eternal Flame Award

Katie Kirkpatrick will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Stefanie Rodarte-Suto will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Dr. Jennifer Harker was selected as a Rising Star Award winner

Hope Stokes was selected as a Rising Star winner

Pak-A-Sak Convenience Stores will be recognized as the Community Partner of the Year

According to WT, Hanson retired from her Department of Communication Head in January after 31 years with the university.

“When I think of the history of our university’s Eternal Flame, I’m reminded of the people that didn’t let challenges destroy hopes and dreams but instead turned burning embers into a strong light for education,” said Paula Schlegel, associate lecturer of communication. “Dr. Trudy Hanson has been a burning ember that successfully provided guiding light for our department, the field of communication and most importantly our students’ success.”

Vice President of Digital Commerce, North America for Bacardi Kirkpatrick was noted as a 2000 graduate.

City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Community Development Rodarte-Suto was noted as a 2003 graduate.

Harker, an Amarillo native who earned her master’s from WT in 2015, is a technical writer and editor at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham, N.C.,

Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau Director of Marketing Stokes was noted as having graduated with honors in 2020.

Pak-A-Sak Convenience Stores, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Amarillo, was described by WT as having remained family-owned and operated. It employs over 350 people.