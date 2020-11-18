WT dance major to perform solo honoring life, death of Kalief Browder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M’s students will showcase a virtual dance recital, “Falling into Dance”, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those students is using her talent to bring awareness to a sensitive subject.



“When it comes to specific concepts, you want to do your best and really get your concept through your movement, get it out so your audience can understand,” WT dance major, L’oreal Sylvester explained.

Sylvester has always used movement as a way to express herself.

“I started dancing at my church actually, my church had a praise dance team and I loved it,” Sylvester said. “Then I went to a studio to get more serious about it.”

This year, Sylvester is tasked with a solo for the upcoming virtual dance recital.

“This dance has been the most um … the hardest one for me to do,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester chose to bring awareness to the life and death of Kalief Browder. A 16-year-old who spent three years at Rikers Island Jail for allegedly stealing a backpack. Shortly after he was finally released, Browder took his own life.

“Outside of my personal experiences his was something I could identify with to a certain level and wanted to honor with my dance,” Sylvester said.

Putting thought into each movement in hopes of telling a story that will resonate with her audience.

“I try to contrast the movement a little bit more against myself and the movement and try to match that with the quality of the music,” Sylvester said. “Every life is important, his life is important, for me as a dancer and my audience I want to see that no matter what circumstance you may go through that justice will hopefully always been served at the end and that his life was not in vain.”

You can watch Sylvester’s and other students’ full performances on November 20th and 21st when the pre-recorded recital officially airs.

Box office hours are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For tickets, call 806-651-2804 or email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu.