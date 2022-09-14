CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Through funding from a recent grant given to the center through the National Endowment for the Humanities, West Texas A&M University’s Center for Study of the American West will host two upcoming conversations surrounding Texas Panhandle history.

According to a news release from the university, the center will host two discussions from Joel Zapata, a Mellon Fellow at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and an assistant professor and the K. Smith Faculty Scholar at Oregon State University.

The first discussion is “Los Llaneros: Forgotten Histories of the Llano” at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Thunder Room inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at the university’s Canyon campus. According to the release, the second event, titled “Forgotten Frontera Community Conversation” will be hosted at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Caprock High School, located at 3001 SE 34th Ave. in Amarillo.

According to the release, the two discussions are part of the center’s “Forgotten Frontera: The Mexican American Southern Plains” initiative. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this initiative was funded through a $148,728 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, with the initiative aimed at highlighting the contributions of Mexican Americans in the High Plains.

“Through Forgotten Frontera, we will make these histories visible and accessible to our students, faculty and communities,” Alex Hunt, the director of the center, a regents professor of English and Vincent-Haley professor of Western Studies at West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “That’s especially important at WT, which has been a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, now boasting a population of about 30 percent Hispanic students.”

For more information on the events, individuals are asked to visit the center’s website or call 806-651-5238.