WT continues Great Books series with essay on the ‘Golden Rule’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series is set to continue with an essay described as “exploring one of the foundations of ethical behavior.”

Dr. Daniel Bloom, associate professor of philosophy in WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages, will lead the discussion of Soren Kierkegaard’s “You Shall Love Your Neighbor.”

“Kierkegaard, an influential 19th-century Danish philosopher, argues that, on its surface, the command to ‘love thy neighbor’ seems to make no sense,” Bloom said. “Ultimately, we must do some work to understand what the commandment really means.”

Whether or not you’ve read the book, Bloom said that any are welcome to join the discussion series.

“Everyone is welcome,” Bloom said. “Typically we begin with an introduction of the text from the presenter and then the meeting turns into a group discussion. Each meeting is different, depending on the text we discuss and the interests of the audience.”

According to the university, professors and guest lecturers have led the monthly discussions.

Having begun in 2011, the series was described by the university as normally held on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books. However, it shifted to Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an expected return to in-person gatherings sometime this year.

To register for the September discussion, email Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu. Previous meetings have featured Plato’s “Republic,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Olalla,” Jorge Luis Borges’ “El Sur” and more.