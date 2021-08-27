WT continues back to school festivities with inaugural First Friday Festival

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is continuing its Start Strong initiative Friday with an inaugural First Friday festival beginning at 7:17 a.m. Friday. This is a part of the university’s series of events, welcoming students back to campus in the Fall semester.

According to news release from the university, events related to the Friday Friday Festival last from Friday morning to 12 a.m., including sunrise Zumba, a pool party, a lunchtime concert, a fireside s’mores cookout at Buffalo Fountain and glow volleyball.

“First Friday Festival is an event that WT has never seen before, but we hope it will become a tradition and make a lasting impression on campus,” Ustina Gurguis, a SEES intern, Rogers LEAD WT Scholar and senior ag media and communication major from Daytona Beach, Fla, said in the release. “The event is open to all students, and the goal is for all students to make long-lasting friendships and be a part of a new tradition. There is something for every Buff.”

The full schedule is available at wtamu.edu/firstfriday