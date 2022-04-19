CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that it will offer free healthcare services for area residents of northeast Amarillo on Saturday afternoon.

WT noted that the WT Department of Nursing Community Health Fair will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hillside Christian Church’s North Grand Campus, located at 3508 NE 24th Ave. in Amarillo.

Area medical professionals and agencies will work together at the fair, said WT, to offer a number of services to community members:

Health screenings STDs HIV Colorectal cancer blood sugar and blood pressure measurements

Free COVID-19 vaccines

Low-cost adult immunizations

Free car seats and other baby supplies

Educational booths with community resources and programs

The published information on the event also said that Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center physicians will conduct on-site breast exams and pap smears from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at no cost for those who qualify. Appointments will also be set for mammograms to be conducted at a later date.

After the last two years of the Community Health Fair were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said WT, the program has returned to continue offering health fairs to underserved populations. The program initially began in 2012, and the health fairs have since served nearly 1,500 people.

“We are happy to be able to partner with our colleagues to once more offer health fairs for the underserved populations in this region,” said Priscella Correa, WT’s Baptist Community Services Professor of Nursing. “Not only are we able to address the critical screening needs of our neighbors, especially as we are hopefully past the worst of the pandemic, but our nursing students also gain valuable field experience in community and public health nursing efforts.”

WT said that it is partnering with Hillside Church and Project Safe Neighborhood to conduct the fair, intended to offer community members an array of resources and services. The fair will also include organizations such as the High Plains Food Bank, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Texas Panhandle Centers, Coalition of Health Services, Storybridge, Texas Workforce Commission Vocational Services, and many others.