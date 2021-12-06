WT Communication Disorders department among best in state, nation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University (WT) Department of Communication Disorders was recognized as one of the best in the state, and its speech-language pathology master’s degree program was noted as one of the best in the nation, according to a school announcement.

Universities.com ranked WT’s communication disorders department at No. 8 in Texas, said the college, ahead of other schools like Texas State University.

Described by WT as an independent agency that used its own ranking algorithm on more than 7,000 universities and colleges, Universities.com considered metrics such as admissions, retention, graduation, student-faculty ratio, financial resources, and more.

SpeechPathologyGraduatePrograms.org was described by WT as specializing in communicative sciences and disorders, and working to provide resources for students about graduate program options, state licensing requirements, and more. The website gave WT an overall “B” score for its graduate degree, citing cost and affordability, student achievement, praxis exam pass rate, on-time program completion rate, employment rate, and others as metrics.

“WT is committed to provide high quality, economically feasible education to students across Texas, the region and the world,” said Department Chair and Clinical Assistant Professor Dr. Brenda F. Cross, “These accolades are the result of the efforts of our hard-working, dedicated faculty members.”