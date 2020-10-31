WT College of Engineering hosts ‘Punkin Chunkin’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, WT College of Engineering students took part in what they call ‘punkin chunkin.’

The event happened on the east lawn of the engineering and computer science building.

Students competed in groups of four or five. Using human powered-launchers of their own design, they hurled six-inch pumpkins at targets.

“It’s pretty awesome honestly. Especially with COVID going on, to have the ability to work together in a group in a safely manner. And to be able to participate in something fun like this is definitely rejuvenating. We definitely love the experience and it’s pretty awesome. So it’s a good look at a little small scale engineering for the future,” said WT student Levi Condren.

Face masks were required during the event.

