CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Chorale is hitting the road in what is being described by WT officials as a “mini-tour’ through Oklahoma and Arkansas after a free concert on Feb. 27 in Canyon.

The choir concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall, followed by a performance on Feb. 28 at Oklahoma Christian University and another performance at the Southwest American Choral Directors Association in Little Rock on March 1.

“Our choral students will learn from six conductors as they perform at the association’s graduate masterclass and competition,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “Singing for this session also may open doors for the chorale to perform as an invited gust in the future.”

According to WT, the choir has prepared works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Scubert, Gyorgy Orban, Fredrick Sixten, Eric Barnum, Kazimerz Serocki, Kim Andre Arnesen and Kyle Pederson.