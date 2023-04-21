CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said its choral program is offering a free spring concert on April 25.

The university said WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers, and Chorale will perform a concert featuring spiritual, folk, and classical songs at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

“A variety of music will be performed including some classics from the Renaissance to some popular songs of our time,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “The concert highlight will be the ‘Choral Dances’ from Benjamin Britten’s ‘Gloriana,’ which will be performed by the WT Chorale.”