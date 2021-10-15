WT choirs to perform a variety of music at concert, Oct. 21

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three West Texas A&M choirs are set to present an upcoming concert, which will feature a variety of music from classical to modern pop at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to a press release by WT’s Communications Dept.

The department said that the concert, located in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus, is free to the public.

“Our students have been working on a variety of pieces, which have been chosen particularly for their musical growth,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.

“The choral department is committed to educating students in diverse styles, and the selection of music from Franz Schubert’s ‘Des Tages Weihe’ to Dave and Jean Perry’s arrangement of the Spanish folksong ‘Un poquito cantas’ is reflection of that commitment, Pullen added.

The Collegiate Choir, WT’s largest mixed choir, is set to open the concert with “Jubilate Deo” by Vicki Tucker Courtney, “Dixit Dominus” by Antonio Vivaldi and arranged by Patrick M. Liebergen, “Der Tanz” by Schubert and arranged by Russell Robinson, “Simple Praise” by Craig Courtney, traditional Haitian folksong “Wangolo” arranged by Ruth Morris Gray,’ and traditional spiritual “Wade in the Water” arranged by Russell Robinson, the department listed.

In addition, WT said that the Chamber Singers, a small mixed ensemble, will perform “Ach, arme Welt” and “O süsser Mai” by Johannes Brahms, Jamaican folk song “Come Back, Liza” arranged by Gwyn Arch, “Dawn” by Eric William Barnum, “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper and arranged by Carsten Gerlitz and “After You’ve Gone” by Turner Layton and arranged by Kirby Shaw.

Codi Hittson, a senior from Amarillo, is set to be featured as a soloist on “Come Back, Liza.”

The Chorale, WT’s flagship choral ensemble, will perform, in addition to the Schubert work and Spanish folksong, “Alleluia” by Fredrik Sixten, “Z dawna dawnego rzeceńka ciecze” by Kazimierz Serocki, “Even When He Is Silent” by Kim André Arnesen and “There’s Gonna Be a Homecomin’” by Kyle Pederson.

“As I developed this program, I was pleased to arrive at one which includes so many styles from our choral history and from around the world,” Pullen said.