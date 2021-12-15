WT celebrates Christmas with annual concert, set to air on Panhandle PBS

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The West Texas A&M University (WT) annual Christmas concert is expected to air on Panhandle PBS multiple times during the holiday week, intended to bring festive joy to homes across the High Plains.

“Our holiday concerts are a favorite tradition on campus and with the community at large, and tickets always go fast,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities, the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music, and associate director of the School of Music.

The air times (CST) for, “Music of the Christmas Season” on Panhandle PBS, according to the University, were as follows:

Dec. 21 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 Midnight / 12 a.m.

Dec. 24 8 p.m.

Dec. 26 1 a.m.



Alongside Bartley, WT said that conductors will include Pullen and Brandon Farren of Canyon High School. Throughout the show, classical and traditional works are expected to be presented to audiences including “Welcome Yule!,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Christmas Fantasy” by Dan Goeller, and “Hark!” by Felix Mendelssohn, arranged and orchestrated by Dr. B.J. Brooks, WT professor of theory and composition.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Veni sancta spiritus” will feature soloists Shannon Kathleen Burr, graduate music performance student from Harrisburg, Pa.; McKenna Cooper, sophomore general studies major from Midlothian; Francesco DiLello, graduate music performance student from Highland Mill, N.Y.; and Conner Nall, junior music major from Canyon.

Soloist Rossitza Goza, WT’s Harrington Lecturer in Violin, will be featured on “Meditation” from “Thaïs” by Jules Massenet. The Canyon High Chamber Choir and WT choirs will join the orchestra for Taylor Scott Davis’s “Magnificat,” featuring soloist Eleisha Miller, senior music major from Amarillo. Davis will be in residence for the preparation and performances as part of the WT Guest Artist Series.

According to WT, the full rosters for the choir and orchestra can be viewed here: