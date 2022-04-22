CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that students from the Attebury Honors Program celebrated their accomplishments and advisers during a Wednesday pre-commencement reception.

The Attebury Program, as described by the university, was “established in 2001 to provide an enriched learning community for some of WT’s best and brightest students.” Students took specially designed courses under faculty across the university and completed a capstone project related to their skills and majors, according to the program director Dr. Carolyn Baum.

“Completing a college degree comes with many challenges including financial hardships, barriers for first generation and underrepresented groups, high expectations, and of course, sleep deprivation,” said Baum, not only the Attebury Honors Program director but also assistant professor in the Department of Communication. “The students we honor today are here in spite of these challenges, and each of you should be proud to have arrived at this culmination of hard work and sacrifice.”

The university listed students honored during the reception, including:

Andrew Alarcon, mechanical engineering major from Peru;

Payton Brookshire, psychology major from Amarillo;

Joshua Copas, English major from Floresville;

Courtney Fahey, accounting major from Anamosa, Iowa;

Gerald Farrell, psychology from Lubbock;

Jalyn Kocsis, health sciences major from Amarillo;

Billy Lee, biochemistry major from Amarillo;

Orion Macias, acting major from San Antonio;

Jennifer Martinez, psychology major from Amarillo;

Aubrey Mead, biology major from Inverness, Florida;

Duncan Miertschin, physics major from Amarillo;

Eleisha Miller, vocal performance major from San Antonio;

Sarah Mitchell, science education major from Lubbock; and

Rachel Widder, digital communication and media major from Galveston.

Those graduating seniors are set to receive a special designation in the commencement program and a medallion at the May 7 commencement ceremonies in the First United Bank Center on the Canyon campus, according to the university.

Further, the university noted that the Attebury Honors program currently includes 117 students. Among those, 38 students come from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, seven from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, 17 from the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, 22 from the College of Engineering, 16 from the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, and seven from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.