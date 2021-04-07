WT Career Services to host ‘Educators Expo’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the demand for teachers on the rise, West Texas A&M is having an ‘Educator Expo” for WT trained teachers to meet with potential employers, according to the University.

Today, April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, WT Career Services will host virtual meetings with over 50 school districts throughout Texas, Colorado, and Florida who have signed up to meet with teachers, WT said.

Dr. Janet Hindman, head of WT’s Department of education said, “WT prepares about 75 percent of teachers and administrators hired throughout Region 16, so these potential employers know from their own experience that they will be meeting with newly minted teachers who will be ready on Day 1.”

According to WT’s Office of Teacher Preparation and Education Advising, the demand for teachers is high because of the growing population of children and teenagers, and a growing teachers retirement rate.

Dr. Beth Garcia, Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education, stated the importance of having diverse teachers reflected in Texas schools.

“WT’s Department of Education and Office of Teacher Preparation strive to recruit and prepare teacher candidates that reflect the unique cultural, racial, ethnic, linguistic and economic diversity of the communities in which they teach,” Dr. Garcia said. “We not only meet this goal but exceeds it by preparing all candidates in the program to meet the needs of diverse students through purposeful curriculum and intentional experiential learning in local schools.”

Dr. Garcia continued, “according to data collected by the National Council on Teacher Quality, candidates of color in WT’s Educator Preparation Program exceed not only the percentage of teachers of color in the Texas teacher workforce but also exceeds local demographics.”

