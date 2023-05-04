AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University theatre students are headed to Scotland to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival. They are offering a free performance to the public to raise funds for the trip.

The WT Canyon Collective is made up of a mix of theatre and dance students that will put on a performance called “Still Life: A Gallery in Motion.” WT Assistant Professor Echo Sibley said it is a movement-based dance piece inspired by paintings that tell stories about the human condition.

During a three-hour weekly class, students and faculty collaborated on “Still Life: A Gallery in Motion.” They will be performing the piece at the Edinburgh International Festival.

“It is one of the most important, largest and most famous theatre festivals in the world,” said Sibley. “It brings professionals and amateur theatres from all over the world.”

The group has put in many hours of hard work. Sibley had only great things to say about her students. “The students are incredible,” said Sibley. “They have just jumped right in, there are days when we’re teaching, where we will give them some sort of assignment and within 15-20 minutes, they would have created something that had me crying. It’s just beautiful, really heartfelt a lot of their personal stories they’re bringing to the table.”

The WT Canyon Collective

While in Scotland, not only will they perform in front of an international audience but they will also plan to attend workshops to master their craft.

“We have a lot of workshops that we plan to attend, just help us keep going on crafted, keep growing as actors and dancers and just to honestly meet new people explore the world,” said WT musical theatre student Peyton Jewett. “You know, see the sights and see Scotland. A lot of us have never been outside the country before.”

In order to raise funds for this trip, the WT Canyon Collective is performing a free performance. The community can leave donations at the door and there will be raffle tickets, as well.

“We have two different ways to raise funds for this trip. One is there is a page through WT through their giving site,” said Sibley. “We’ll have a raffle and donations at the door. That’s an opportunity for the community and for other students and faculty and professors at the university to see what we are going to present in Scotland.”

The trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival was feasible through a collaboration with the International Collegiate Theatre Festival.

“As far as the theater department, it has been at least 15 years if not more of since there’s been a study abroad program. This is a really, exciting opportunity,” said Sibley. “We’re so excited to represent the Panhandle and WT in this area at large.”

The free performance will be on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon Campus. All proceeds will fund performances to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland by the Canyon Collective.

For more information on the event or how to donate, you can visit the following website.