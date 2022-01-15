WT cancels MLK Day March, still having video presentation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M University announced their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations will still happen but with one modification.

The MLK Day March that was supposed to happen from the WT Dining Hall to the JBK building has been canceled. However, the video presentation will go on with videos of students from different organizations reading excerpts of King’s speeches. The presentation will be held in the Jack B. Kelly Student Center Commons at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“There are so many more powerful messages for various causes that he delivered,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We wanted the students to find meaningful excerpts from those speeches to help us all recognize that the battles that are still going on are not new.”

Here are the participating students, according to WT: