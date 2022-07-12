CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that the university’s brass quintet will travel to Sweden later this month to perform at a prestigious academy.

According to a news release from the university, the ensemble from West Texas A&M was one of five quintets chosen from around the world to participate in the Stockholm Chamber Brass’s Academy for Chamber Music. The academy will begin July 30 in Leksand, Sweden.

The release said that members of the ensemble, including faculty members Russell Teweleit, John Shanks, William Takacs, Guglielmo Manfredi and Jeremy Lewis, will take part in masterclasses, recitals and group concerts. Each quintet is also expected to work with one of the five composers taking part in an Academy Composers Court at the same time, debuting a new work by a composer at the end of the academy

“Stockholm Chamber Brass members are some of the top players in the world, and we expect to get insightful feedback not only from them, but also from the other quintet members chosen for the academy,” Manfredi said in the release. “Those new ideas, of course, will translate into our teaching of our WT students. As teachers, we never stop learning ourselves.”

According to the release, the quintet recently performed in Colorado as well as with Chamber Music Amarillo and other Amarillo locations, including First Baptist Church of Amarillo and at several elementary and high schools. The quintet took a tour of Italy in 2019.