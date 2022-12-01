CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas drivers can now get their hand on a WT-branded license plate.

According to officials with West Texas A&M University, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering WT-branded plates for in-state drivers which can be ordered at any tax assessor office in the state or at MyPlates.com.

“We’re thankful that the Texas DMV has added this option for our faithful Buffs,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Not only will they be able to share their pride in their University wherever they travel, the WT brand will continue to grow all around the state.”

The plates, officials noted, are $30 per year and will be delivered to the customer’s county tax assessor office for pickup. In addition, interested individuals can personalize their plate with six characters for $70.