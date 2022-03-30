CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University alumni are set to offer financial advice to current students at a series of upcoming seminars, with sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m. on various days between April 4 – 13 in the basement of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

The fourth Advanced Money Management Bootcamp, WT detailed, will offer six sessions on business topics including, good credit, investing, insurance, home buying and will feature WT President Walter V. Wendler and his wife Mary Wendler.

“ECU Buff $mart’s goal is to provide financial knowledge to students on how to graduate with little to no debt and become financially independent,” said program coordinator Meghan Williams. “For this series of workshops, we have asked key alumni from the community to provide students financial education on topics that are of great importance to them as they prepare for life after college.”

“This is a great opportunity for WT students to hear personal stories of how WT alumni handled their own financial experiences in their early adulthood,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Plus, it’s an opportunity for alumni to pay it forward by sharing their wisdom, and wisdom only has value when it’s shared.”

According to WT, sessions will include the following with Zoom options available:

April 4 : Building Credit Responsibility, led by Colten Hibbs, Education Credit Union financial educator and staff writer and a 2008 graduate in theater performance;

: Building Credit Responsibility, led by Colten Hibbs, Education Credit Union financial educator and staff writer and a 2008 graduate in theater performance; April 5 : Car Buying and Large Purchases, led by Kelsey Ward, Canyon branch manager for Education Credit Union and a 2014 graduate in finance;

: Car Buying and Large Purchases, led by Kelsey Ward, Canyon branch manager for Education Credit Union and a 2014 graduate in finance; April 6 : Investing, led by Matthew Marrs of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and a 2018 graduate in finance and economice;

: Investing, led by Matthew Marrs of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and a 2018 graduate in finance and economice; April 11 : All About Insurance, led by Jarrett Jackson of Modern Woodman of America and a 2012 graduate in entrepreneurial business, and Aaron Cappilla of Farmers Insurance and a 2012 graduate in business;

: All About Insurance, led by Jarrett Jackson of Modern Woodman of America and a 2012 graduate in entrepreneurial business, and Aaron Cappilla of Farmers Insurance and a 2012 graduate in business; April 12 : Home Buying, led by Natalia Molina of Moreland Real Estate Group and a 2017 graduate in graphic design and advertising/public relations;

: Home Buying, led by Natalia Molina of Moreland Real Estate Group and a 2017 graduate in graphic design and advertising/public relations; April 13 : Relationships and Finances panel, led by the Wendlers; Amber Black, assistant vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success, and husband Kelly; and Abby Betts, senior career services coordinator for WT’s Office of Career and Professional Development. Amber Black is a 2002 marketing graduate who earned an MBA in 2014; Kelly Black is a 2000 nursing graduate; Betts is a 2017 broadcast journalism and advertising/PR graduate who earned a master’s in instructional design technology in 2019.

: Relationships and Finances panel, led by the Wendlers; Amber Black, assistant vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success, and husband Kelly; and Abby Betts, senior career services coordinator for WT’s Office of Career and Professional Development.

The bootcamp is cosponsored by the Education Credit Union Buff $mart program and the WT Alumni Association, WT stated.

Registration is requested but not required for students, according to WT, and interested members of the public may also attend by registering HERE.