CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One shall not compare these poems to a summer’s day. They art fouler and more contemptuous.

According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, its 2022 Bad Poetry Contest presented by Brick & Elm magazine was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 9 in Legacy Hall, inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.

“We can’t all be Shakespeare, soaring to Parnassus on wings of golden verse,” said Matthew Harrison, an organizer of the event and Wendy and Stanley Marsh 3 Professor of Shakespeare, “At the Bad Poetry Contest, we celebrate that fact, embracing the bumbling poetaster in each of us.”

The event is open to everyone, according to WT, and is aimed to offer “the chance for amateur versifiers to share their maladroit metaphors, mangled meter, inept elegies, vile villanelles, and other forms of frayed verse and pleasurable nonsense.”

While reading aloud isn’t mandatory, Brick & Elm publisher Jason Boyett advised that those participating should bring two or three original poems. For the audience, however, participation and interaction are expected and encouraged.

“Interaction is expected for audience members in the form of laughing, booing, groaning or sitting in embarrassed silence,” Boyett said, “Dubiously qualified judges will award prizes at the end of the competition, though ‘winning’ this event is not something you’ll want to, like, mention in polite company. Or at all.”

In the past, WT said that poems have ranged in subjects from love to dental hygiene, from the beauty of Amarillo at sunset to its distinctive smell.

“Mediocre prizes,” said WT, “will be awarded to the best of the worst.”