CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University (WT) Art Instructor Rob Weingart is offering a look at his creative process, said the university, with his upcoming exhibition.

According to an announcement from WT, “Attunement” is expected to hang from March 3 to March 26 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. An opening reception was scheduled for March 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“My art is a litany of problems that I work through and solve,” Weingart said, “It’s not a bad thing. I appreciate design conundrums. My art ends up happening very intuitively. Sometimes it takes a long time to finish because the answer doesn’t always immediately come to me.”

According to Weingart, that was the origin of the show’s title.

“There’s a German word for mood, ‘stimmung.’ It’s like tuning into a particular vibe,” Weingart said. “‘Attunement’ is alluding to the idea that I’m looking for a well-tuned, complete composition.”

However, WT said that Weingart’s approach may be a surprise to his students, who he encourages to use a less-controlled method while making art.

“I work very meticulously, but I love for my students’ work to be messy, for them to show a sense of confidence in leaving in the mistakes,” Weingart said. “Many of them are coming from schools where artmaking isn’t part of their curriculum, so I want to encourage them to operate intuitively, to trust themselves.”

WT said that Weingart earned his bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of North Texas and a master’s of fine arts from the Art Institute in Chicago. After working for Phillips Auction House in New York for a decade, he returned to the Amarillo area.

“Rob was the cool upperclassman in the same art class when I was a freshman at Amarillo High School,” said Jon Revett, the art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts, “I thoroughly enjoy his works, which focus on materials and form. He’s a tinkerer in the very best sense.”