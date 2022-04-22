CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that its School of Music will host three upcoming concerts to celebrate outstanding student soloists. Admission is free for the public, and the recitals will be held in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall at the Canyon campus.

The students, to be selected by faculty, will perform at 4 p.m. on April 25 and 26 in showcase recitals. According to the university, the students will represent woodwinds, brass, percussion, keyboard, voice, and guitar areas of instruction.

Following the solo recitals, the university announced that the annual Honors Recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 26, featuring award-winning students from each discipline. During the event, honor scholarship winners will also be announced.

“The Honors Recital allows us to reward the student musicians who have proven themselves to be amazingly talented young artists,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “The recitals had been interrupted by the pandemic and by construction in the recital hall before that, so we are greatly looking forward to resuming this longstanding tradition.”