WT announces ‘Resume Development Workshop’ on April 6

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said they are inviting students to attend their ‘Resume Development Workshop,’ on Tuesday, April 6 from noon to 1 p.m., to help students write an effective resume.
The University said they will have staff members there to assist in developing a resume and provide the tools needed in your job search.
