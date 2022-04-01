CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, a new gift to the One West fundraising campaign will endow the “Showcase in a Suitcase” program that works to bring the arts to towns around the Panhandle.

In order to celebrate the gift and supporters Louise and Gene Rahll, WT said that a special WT Jazz concert will be held on April 9 at the La Rita Theatre in Dalhart. The special show will follow WT Jazz’s spring concert on campus on April 7.

The WT Jazz spring concert will be a free evening of lively music, according to WT. The two jazz bands will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. on April 7 in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall on the WT Canyon campus.

“From classic standards to more recent compositions, we think this concert will offer something for every audience member,” said Dr. James Barger, assistant professor of saxophone.

Afterward, on April 9, WT said the celebration for the Showcase in a Suitcase program will be held at 7 p.m. at the La Rita Theatre, located at 311 Denrock Ave. in Dalhart. This event will also be free to attend, as well as all events in the Showcase in a Suitcase program.

“We’re blessed with good health and to be able to help other people do things,” Gene Rahll, one of the celebrated donors, said, “You just can’t imagine how much satisfaction you get out of being able to be in a position to help other people.”

Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations Dr. Todd Raspberry said that the Rahlls’ $300,000 gift will enable WT’s cultural impact to extend around the Texas Panhandle.

“One West is the fuel for our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World,” Rasberry said, “Serving as a regional research university for the Panhandle includes shaping culture through the fine arts and humanities. The Rahlls’ generous endowment will ensure that Showcase in a Suitcase will continue to engage and entertain audiences for years to come.”

The Showcase in a Suitcase program began in 2011, said WT, as a way to offer educational and cultural experiences to rural Texas Panhandle residents through performances, workshops, lectures, and clinics. The majority of its events have taken place in the La Rita Theatre.

“We are thrilled that the Rahlls’ generosity will allow us to continue sharing the phenomenal talents of our students with audiences all around the region,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, “We have a responsibility to serve the Texas Panhandle, and we are humbled that the Rahlls chose to make this gift to support us.”

WT said that the Rahlls have supported multiple opportunities for culture and education for Dalhart residents, including supporting the La Rita Theatre, the XIT Museum, and an under-construction recreation facility that is set to house multiple sports facilities and meeting rooms.

Further, WT said that the couple has also helped to establish the Rahll campus of Frank Phillips College and a $1.5 million endowment through the Amarillo Area Foundation that helps pay all tuition and fees for qualifying Dalhart High School students attending the Rahll campus.