WT announces ‘new phase’ of COVID-19 safety protocols

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University will enter a new phase of COVID-19 safety protocols beginning June 1.

“Based on recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott and current health trends on campus and throughout Potter and Randall counties, we will change our safety protocols,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “We know students and families are eager to return to more normal operations, and we will continue to conduct our affairs in a way that is responsive to a complex and ever-changing realities of COVID-19.”

As of June 1, the University said face covering and social distancing requirements and limits on the number of people in face-to-face gatherings will be removed.

Anyone on campus may choose to continue wearing face coverings and to exercise social distancing, and WT said it will, whenever possible, provide personal health and safety options.

University officials expect to reevaluate conditions on July 1 and at least monthly thereafter to provide the community with updates to safety protocols based on current conditions.

Any updates to safety protocols will be announced on the WT COVID-19 page, wtamu.edu/covid.

Said the University, “As was the case pre-pandemic, WT will continue to offer a robust selection of course options, including 100 percent face-to-face, 100 percent online and blended options. Students should consult the fall schedule of classes for available options.”

“Testing and vaccines will continue to be offered on campus. Individual appointments may be set up through Student Medical Services. Faculty, staff and students are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.”

“Additional testing locations can be found through the Amarillo Public Health Department or local healthcare providers. COVID-19 vaccines are available through the Amarillo Public Health’s walk-in clinic in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex or by appointment at various CVS, Family Medicine Clinics, United Pharmacies, Walgreens and Walmart locations in Amarillo and Canyon.”

Anyone exposed to, displaying symptoms of or testing positive for COVID-19 is required to follow CDC quarantine requirements and should notify the University of exposure or positive test results by emailing covid19@wtamu.edu. WT will provide contact tracing and space for students in residence halls to quarantine or isolate as necessary.

WT said it will continue to provide weekly metrics on the COVID-19 web page.

WT also said its commitment to the people of the Top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.