CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—West Texas A&M University (WT) announced that they will host “Creator Camps” throughout the summer. The camps are for kids ages 8 to 14. All camps will be held on campus. The cost is $199 per enrollment.
List of Camps and Dates
- Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers
- June 20 – 22 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
- Code Breakers
- June 20 – 22 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
- Python Programmers
- June 27-29 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
- 3D Game Design with Unity
- June 27-29 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
- Make Your First 3D Video Game!
- July 6-8 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
- Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers
- July 6-8 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
- JavaScript Developer Jam
- July 25-27 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
- Video Game Animation
- July 25-27 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
- YouTube Content Creators
- August 1-3 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
- Minecraft Redstone Engineers
- August 1-3 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
For more information and registration, visit wtamu.edu/camps, or call 806-651-2037.