CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—West Texas A&M University (WT) announced that they will host “Creator Camps” throughout the summer. The camps are for kids ages 8 to 14. All camps will be held on campus. The cost is $199 per enrollment.

List of Camps and Dates

  • Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers
    • June 20 – 22 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
  • Code Breakers
    • June 20 – 22 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
  • Python Programmers
    • June 27-29 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
  • 3D Game Design with Unity
    • June 27-29 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
  • Make Your First 3D Video Game!
    • July 6-8 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
  • Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers
    • July 6-8 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
  • JavaScript Developer Jam
    • July 25-27 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
  • Video Game Animation
    • July 25-27 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm
  • YouTube Content Creators
    • August 1-3 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
  • Minecraft Redstone Engineers
    • August 1-3 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm

For more information and registration, visit wtamu.edu/camps, or call 806-651-2037.