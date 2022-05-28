CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—West Texas A&M University (WT) announced that they will host “Creator Camps” throughout the summer. The camps are for kids ages 8 to 14. All camps will be held on campus. The cost is $199 per enrollment.

List of Camps and Dates

Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers June 20 – 22 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm



Code Breakers June 20 – 22 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm



Python Programmers June 27-29 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm



3D Game Design with Unity June 27-29 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm



Make Your First 3D Video Game! July 6-8 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm



Esports Apprentice – Streamers and Gamers July 6-8 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm



JavaScript Developer Jam July 25-27 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm



Video Game Animation July 25-27 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm



YouTube Content Creators August 1-3 | 8:00 am – 12:30 pm



Minecraft Redstone Engineers August 1-3 | 12:30 – 5:00 pm



For more information and registration, visit wtamu.edu/camps, or call 806-651-2037.