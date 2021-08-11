WT announces 2021 Homecoming theme and parade registration deadline

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M announced that registration Homecoming Parade is due by Sept. 15 and the theme for this year’s party is “Roaring 20s,” according to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept.

The parade on Oct. 9 will take a new route and the public can register floats, cars, cars, livestock, bands and more, the release explained. Registration is $25 for nonprofits, $50 for businesses and free WT students and campus organizations while check-in will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 9. The release added that prizes will be awarded for student organizations, People’s Choice winners and community groups.

“We are excited about the new Homecoming Parade route on Russell Long Boulevard, from the First United Bank Center to Mary Moody Northen Hall,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “The new route will place Homecoming activities and game-day experiences in close proximity. Participants will travel past the Agriculture Sciences Complex, including the new Veterinary Education, Research and Outreach building; our acclaimed, on-campus Buffalo Stadium; and other campus landmarks along a safer, more efficient route.”

According to the release, the parade will be hosted by NewsChannel 10s Ali Allison with a broadcast on KFDA’s MeTV and streaming on WT’s home page and social media platforms. The “speakeasy” party will be located at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and will include a speakeasy party.

In addition, the Phoenix event honoring the Distinguished Alumni Award winners, reunions, a cookout, block party, sidewalk chalk contest, and more will lead into the match between the Buffs and Angelo State University at 7:00 p.m. on Oct.9 in Buffalo Stadium.

For more information on the parade guidelines click here and to view a full schedule of WT’s homecoming events, click here.