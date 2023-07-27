CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that its WT AmeriCorps program is seeking partners around the Texas Panhandle region to collaborate on providing for rural communities in need.

According to the university, the program’s members work in high schools, community colleges, municipalities, nonprofits and community organizations around the region with a focus on subjects such as economic opportunity, education, health and environmental stewardship.

“We’re there to augment the resources in those communities to help them address their most pressing challenges and meet their needs,” said WT AmeriCorps Assistant Director Laura Seals, “We want to collaborate with and support organizations to see more community resilience throughout the Panhandle and Texas High Plains. Our partners are doing great work, and we want to come alongside them to see the organizations and communities thrive.”

WT said that since fall 2020, AmeriCorps members have worked with 28 community organizations or educational institutions in 16 communities around the Texas Panhandle and have completed a total of 50,000 hours of service. Those members have earned more than $110,000 to cover postsecondary expenses through those efforts.

Past partners of the WT AmeriCorps program have included:

Pampa High School;

Tulia High School;

The City of Dalhart;

The City of Friona;

Frank Phillips College;

The Don Harrington Discovery Center;

Speiro Legacies;

Square Mile; and

Cactus Nazarene Ministries.

“AmeriCorps and Cactus Nazarene Ministries have a common goal—long-term upliftment of our communities and starting that work from within,” said Alshandra Visagie, executive director of Cactus Nazarene Ministries. “We partner well because we agree that we can find people locally, and they can develop skills and serve their community. They can become the future leaders of their community. That’s what excites me about our partnership, and that’s what I think is the core value of the way in which we’ve addressed our partnership.”

Mary Barker, a counselor and GED facilitator at Frank Phillips College–Dalhart, said meeting all the needs of a community is difficult, but also noted that AmeriCorps is a valuable partner.

Officials with the program said that an AmeriCorps partnership can help expand an organization’s capacity and reach alongside increasing its opportunity for greater impact. The program is managed through the University’s Office of Academic and Regional Collaboration and funded in part by a grant from the OneStar Foundation.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, US citizens or permanent residents, and must pass a background check in order to be eligible to serve in the program. Organizers also noted that mentors in the program can be students from WT, Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College, as well as retired teachers, counselors, and other community members.

The AmeriCorps program also celebrated its ‘Week for Texas’ in March, and further information and resources about the program and applications can be found on the WTAMU website.