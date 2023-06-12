AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center is temporarily closed due to a water leak.

“It’s too early to tell the extent of the damage, which began in the utility penthouse on top of the center,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. “A damage assessment and mitigation company is en route and will begin work Tuesday on repairs, on top of significant work done by our SSC team and others.”

Officials with WT said it will update as a timeline becomes available for reopening. Arrangements are being made for the classes being held in the center this summer.

The Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, is located at 720 S. Tyler St.