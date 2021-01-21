WT alumnus plays in U.S. Army Band at inauguration of the 46th president

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University alumnus took part in history at the inauguration of the 46th president.

“You know it’s exciting to be apart of history. you get to see and hear things, like you get to see the presidents and the ex-presidents talking to each other and joking with each other like regular people so it’s really cool to be there,” Dr. Christopher Buckley, SFC. of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” explained.

Dr. Buckley, said it is not an easy task but one he is happy to take part in.

“You might wake up at two or three in the morning and then you have to get to work at about three-thirty in the morning and go through all sorts of security and then you wait for several hours and then the actual ceremony you stand for about three hours,” Dr. Buckley, stated.

Having been to one before Dr. Buckley said he was prepared for the all day event, and excitement that comes with it.

“This is actually my third one. The army band actually leads the presidential escort in the military parade,” Dr. Buckley said.

However, being part of the band is not as easy as some might think.

“It’s a very competitive process. There’s an audition process mostly people with college masters degrees and doctorate degrees,” Dr. Buckley said.

Once in the band there are several different ensembles to play in, but the inauguration was not just another ceremony but a job they take pride in.



