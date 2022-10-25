CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at West Texas A&M University announced that WT alumni are set to volunteer with Faith City Mission on Nov. 3.

The volunteers, officials noted, will serve dinner to the homeless in the community at Faith City Mission, located at 600 N. Tyler St.

Officials said that WT alumni who want to volunteer can register by Nov. 2 here or by calling the WT Alumni Association at 806-651-2317.

“Faith City Mission provides a sense of belonging to those who step through its doors, and the WT Alumni Association wants to join in showing that love and support to those who are in need,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “People grow closer together when they serve together, so we expect that this will be a memorable evening for WT Alumni.

Hannah Burton, Faith City donor relations coordinator detailed that volunteer hours at Faith City Mission are from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, along with clerical opportunities from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“When you walk in the shoes of another who is tired, broken, lost, fearful, and hurting, you may realize that at the heart of it all, we all have the same needs. We all want to feel loved, cared for and safe,” Burton said. “Part of that process is through our wonderful volunteers, who help us bridge the gap in resources for our guests.”

In addition to volunteering at the event, Officials said that WT alumni will enjoy dinner together.